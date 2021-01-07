Mirror Protocol (MIR) Market Capitalization Hits $32.28 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 33.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 50% higher against the US dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can now be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00004112 BTC on exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $32.28 million and $10.91 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00025088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00110495 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.51 or 0.00447861 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.55 or 0.00239891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00055560 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,917,379 tokens. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

Mirror Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

