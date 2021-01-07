Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Reaches Market Cap of $3.08 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $11,927.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can currently be purchased for approximately $312.92 or 0.00802580 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00025214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00111510 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.43 or 0.00449939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.62 or 0.00242687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00056920 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 9,845 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

