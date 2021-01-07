Mirrored iShares Gold Trust 24 Hour Volume Hits $27,683.00 (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $2.75 million and $27,683.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can currently be purchased for $18.35 or 0.00047560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00025273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00111043 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.15 or 0.00451444 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00228677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00053586 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 149,623 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

