Mirrored Netflix Market Cap Hits $2.49 Million (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Mirrored Netflix token can currently be bought for $516.57 or 0.01299787 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $2.49 million and $26,100.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00024918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00109660 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.86 or 0.00447522 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.47 or 0.00237692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00053848 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Token Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 4,820 tokens. Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

