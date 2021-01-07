Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) 1-Day Volume Tops $42,879.00

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. Mirrored Tesla has a market cap of $4.90 million and approximately $42,879.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Tesla token can currently be purchased for approximately $774.56 or 0.02011194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00025708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00115184 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.52 or 0.00469412 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00049783 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00233140 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00055809 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Token Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 6,326 tokens. Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Tesla Token Trading

Mirrored Tesla can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

