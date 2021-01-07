Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $394.75

Shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $394.75 and last traded at $386.01, with a volume of 5564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $376.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $413.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $363.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.31. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.31 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 25.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MITSY)

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components, EV motors, and power trains; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; electric-arc-furnace, construction materials processing, construction flat-rolled steel, shapes, bars, wire rods, steel structure materials, and construction pipes; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

