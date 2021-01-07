Mixin Reaches Market Cap of $85.33 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for about $161.23 or 0.00421017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and BigONE. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. Mixin has a total market cap of $85.33 million and approximately $746,932.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,266 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

