MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) (LON:GLE) Insider Purchases £198.90 in Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) (LON:GLE) insider Stefan Allanson purchased 26 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 765 ($9.99) per share, with a total value of £198.90 ($259.86).
Shares of GLE stock opened at GBX 785.23 ($10.26) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £457.44 million and a PE ratio of 98.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 727.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 650.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. MJ Gleeson plc has a one year low of GBX 512 ($6.69) and a one year high of GBX 1,010 ($13.20).
About MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L)
