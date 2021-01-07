MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) (LON:GLE) Insider Purchases £198.90 in Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) (LON:GLE) insider Stefan Allanson purchased 26 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 765 ($9.99) per share, with a total value of £198.90 ($259.86).

Shares of GLE stock opened at GBX 785.23 ($10.26) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £457.44 million and a PE ratio of 98.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 727.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 650.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. MJ Gleeson plc has a one year low of GBX 512 ($6.69) and a one year high of GBX 1,010 ($13.20).

About MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L)

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

