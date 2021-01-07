MKM Partners Increases Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $115.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target increased by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.68.

NYSE YUM traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $105.67. 11,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,702. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.82.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,553,370.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at $345,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,091 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth $1,674,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 17.7% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,203,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,479,374,000 after purchasing an additional 356,462 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

