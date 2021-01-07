MKM Partners Trims Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price to $440.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target cut by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $445.00 to $440.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Stephens downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.93.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $385.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,455. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $388.25 and its 200-day moving average is $393.70. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $270.08 and a 12-month high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.92 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 925.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,040,000 after buying an additional 31,916 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 7.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $208,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.