MKM Partners Trims Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price to $440.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target cut by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $445.00 to $440.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Stephens downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.93.
Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $385.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,455. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $388.25 and its 200-day moving average is $393.70. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $270.08 and a 12-month high of $435.58.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 925.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,040,000 after buying an additional 31,916 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 7.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $208,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
