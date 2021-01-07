Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) Trading Up 7.9%

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) was up 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 1,489,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,006,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08.

Get Molecular Data alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Molecular Data stock. Shen Neil Nanpeng purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,935,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,218,000. Molecular Data makes up about 10.7% of Shen Neil Nanpeng’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Shen Neil Nanpeng owned approximately 4.29% of Molecular Data at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites that are intended to solve pain points for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.