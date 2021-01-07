Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Trading Up 7.6%

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) was up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 261,461 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 258,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTEM shares. ValuEngine raised Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Molecular Templates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.30.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,855,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,990,745.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $1,077,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,060,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,240,053.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,000 over the last 90 days. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Molecular Templates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Molecular Templates by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Molecular Templates by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

