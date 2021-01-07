MonaCoin (MONA) Market Capitalization Tops $104.28 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. MonaCoin has a market cap of $104.28 million and $14.11 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00004025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Zcoin (XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000491 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.