Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) versus Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) and Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Monarch Casino & Resort and Extended Stay America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monarch Casino & Resort 0 0 4 0 3.00 Extended Stay America 0 0 0 0 N/A

Monarch Casino & Resort presently has a consensus price target of $50.60, indicating a potential downside of 18.27%. Extended Stay America has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.60%. Given Extended Stay America’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Extended Stay America is more favorable than Monarch Casino & Resort.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Monarch Casino & Resort and Extended Stay America’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monarch Casino & Resort $249.17 million 4.54 $31.82 million $1.94 31.91 Extended Stay America $1.22 billion 2.18 $69.67 million $0.95 15.31

Extended Stay America has higher revenue and earnings than Monarch Casino & Resort. Extended Stay America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monarch Casino & Resort, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.0% of Monarch Casino & Resort shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Monarch Casino & Resort shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Monarch Casino & Resort and Extended Stay America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monarch Casino & Resort 7.77% 5.54% 3.18% Extended Stay America -1.23% 7.99% 2.20%

Risk and Volatility

Monarch Casino & Resort has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extended Stay America has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Monarch Casino & Resort beats Extended Stay America on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space. Its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa also featured approximately 1,450 slot and video poker machines; approximately 37 table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette, and others; a race and sports book; a 24-hour live keno lounge; and a poker room. In addition, the company's Monarch Casino Black Hawk featured approximately 30,000 square feet of casino space; approximately 740 slot machines; 14 table games; a 250-seat buffet-style restaurant; a snack bar; and a nine-story parking structure with approximately 1,350 spaces, as well as valet parking with a total parking capacity to 1,500 spaces. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees. Extended Stay America, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

