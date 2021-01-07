Mondi plc (MNDI.L) (LON:MNDI) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,863.50

Mondi plc (MNDI.L) (LON:MNDI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,863.50 ($24.35) and last traded at GBX 1,853 ($24.21), with a volume of 132025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,740 ($22.73).

The stock has a market cap of £8.92 billion and a PE ratio of 11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,716.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,578.08.

Mondi plc (MNDI.L) Company Profile (LON:MNDI)

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

