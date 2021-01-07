Monero Classic Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $2,136.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.53 or 0.00374996 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000465 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 167.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

