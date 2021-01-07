Monero (XMR) Price Hits $147.53

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Monero has a market cap of $2.63 billion and approximately $1.52 billion worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $147.53 or 0.00374996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000465 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 167.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,807,092 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero’s official website is ww.getmonero.org . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.