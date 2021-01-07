Monetha Hits Market Capitalization of $3.53 Million (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded 43.8% higher against the US dollar. One Monetha token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monetha has a total market cap of $3.53 million and $286,017.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00039185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.21 or 0.00281673 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00030756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,054.90 or 0.02720918 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00012466 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha is a token. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Monetha

