Monolith Trading Up 20.9% Over Last Week (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, Monolith has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar. One Monolith token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001008 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, HitBTC and Livecoin. Monolith has a market capitalization of $12.80 million and $25,405.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00038964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.65 or 0.00278603 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00027208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $985.46 or 0.02623646 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00012800 BTC.

About Monolith

TKN is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,812,088 tokens. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

