Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given New $430.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $380.00 to $430.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

MPWR traded up $16.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $374.70. 1,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,783. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $130.12 and a 1 year high of $381.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $332.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 44,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.29, for a total transaction of $16,448,715.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 893,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,001,723.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $2,062,032.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 254,648 shares in the company, valued at $80,845,647.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,003 shares of company stock worth $27,042,315 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

