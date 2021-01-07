Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $380.00 to $430.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Monolithic Power Systems traded as high as $382.18 and last traded at $380.31, with a volume of 16176 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $358.60.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MPWR. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $277.00 to $346.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total transaction of $1,503,422.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 245,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,485,271.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total transaction of $307,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 263,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,019,871.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,003 shares of company stock worth $27,042,315 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.57, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.58.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $259.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 79.05%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.