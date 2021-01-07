Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Monroe Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of MRCC opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.84 million, a PE ratio of -40.80 and a beta of 1.47. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.32 million. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 9,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $87,104.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Monroe Capital by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Monroe Capital by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Monroe Capital by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 402,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 51,697 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Monroe Capital by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 225,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

