Monument Mining Limited (MMY.V) (CVE:MMY) Shares Down 10.5%

Monument Mining Limited (MMY.V) (CVE:MMY)’s stock price was down 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 240,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 87,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.96 million and a PE ratio of -95.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Monument Mining Limited (MMY.V) (CVE:MMY)

Monument Mining Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metals and other base metal mineral properties in Australia, Malaysia, and Canada. The company primarily focuses on the gold deposits, as well as explores for copper and iron deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Selinsing gold portfolio, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects; the Mengapur Copper and Iron project located in Pahang state, Malaysia; and the Murchison gold portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects located in the Murchison region, Western Australia.

