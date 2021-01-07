Mooncoin (MOON) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mooncoin has traded 103% higher against the dollar. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $20.68 million and approximately $93.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.80 or 0.00413340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000168 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,354,914,945 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

