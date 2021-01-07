MoonSwap (MOON) Price Tops $0.16

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. MoonSwap has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $154.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MoonSwap has traded 42.9% higher against the US dollar. One MoonSwap token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.75 or 0.00430597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000171 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000203 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 12,166,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,143,422 tokens. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

MoonSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

