Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 45,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares during the period.

Get Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund stock opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.87. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $2.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1%.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.