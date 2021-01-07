Morgan Stanley Boosts Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Price Target to $12.00

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.25 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VLY. BidaskClub upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.86. 88,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,172. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $332.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.89 million. Analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $36,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 925.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.