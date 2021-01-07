Morgan Stanley Buys 13,604 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Griffon worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GFF. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Griffon in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Griffon by 85.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Griffon by 272.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 241.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GFF. Truist started coverage on Griffon in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Griffon in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Griffon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.80. Griffon Co. has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $27.53.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $660.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In other news, Director Henry A. Alpert purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,829.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

