Morgan Stanley Buys 182,771 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 143.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,403 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Fulton Financial worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FULT shares. TheStreet upgraded Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

FULT opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.83. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.95 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.41%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.