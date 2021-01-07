Morgan Stanley Buys 262,309 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 874,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,309 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Genworth Financial worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $4.84. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNW shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

