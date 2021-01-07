Morgan Stanley Buys 62,147 Shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) by 941.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,147 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in XP were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of XP during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of XP during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of XP during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of XP during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of XP during the 2nd quarter worth $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XP opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.02. XP Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $52.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.16.

XP (NASDAQ:XP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $238.15 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that XP Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised XP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

