Morgan Stanley Cuts Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 61.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83,762 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of EnPro Industries worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 958.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $80.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $80.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.00.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.60 million. Analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NPO. Oppenheimer raised their price target on EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on EnPro Industries from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

