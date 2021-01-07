Morgan Stanley Cuts Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Tennant worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tennant by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TNC opened at $73.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.75. Tennant has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $87.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.49. Tennant had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $261.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tennant will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

In other Tennant news, Director David S. Wichmann sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $118,352.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,001.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $438,368.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,394,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,887 shares of company stock worth $3,029,887. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

