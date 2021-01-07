Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 6.52% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 23,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIZ opened at $32.19 on Thursday. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $33.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%.

