Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,416 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Bank of Hawaii worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOH. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe acquired 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.27 per share, with a total value of $85,948.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

NYSE BOH opened at $81.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $94.50.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

