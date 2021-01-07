Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 68,145 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.11% of Edap Tms worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Edap Tms by 24.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Edap Tms by 28.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Edap Tms by 125.8% in the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 460,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Edap Tms from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edap Tms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.33.

Edap Tms stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91. Edap Tms S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $163.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 million. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edap Tms S.A. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

