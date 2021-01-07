Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,924 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Glatfelter worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLT. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,839,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,331,000 after purchasing an additional 703,523 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Glatfelter by 70.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after buying an additional 245,655 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Glatfelter by 20.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 694,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after buying an additional 115,466 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Glatfelter by 18.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 533,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after buying an additional 81,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Glatfelter by 26.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 76,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

GLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Glatfelter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Glatfelter stock opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $824.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44. Glatfelter Co. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $233.47 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glatfelter Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.