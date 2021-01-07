Morgan Stanley Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,121 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of United States Cellular worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 48.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 87.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 32.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in United States Cellular by 120.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in United States Cellular by 311.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

Shares of USM stock opened at $31.68 on Thursday. United States Cellular Co. has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average is $31.58. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.67. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on United States Cellular from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

United States Cellular Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.