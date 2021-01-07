Morgan Stanley Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 47.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth about $65,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,948.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAC shares. BidaskClub cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.44.

NYSE:PAC opened at $116.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.32. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $135.31.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.06 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 27.20%. Research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.