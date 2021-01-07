Morgan Stanley Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 47.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth about $65,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,948.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAC shares. BidaskClub cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.44.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.06 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 27.20%. Research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.
Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.