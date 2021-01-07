Morgan Stanley Has $2.96 Million Position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,456 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 138,367 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.20% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,332 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 93.8% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 104,187 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 50,431 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 254,901 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 45,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $155,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 617,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,800.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 20,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $124,103.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,267.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,414. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $292.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.89 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRTK shares. BidaskClub downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

