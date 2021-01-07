Morgan Stanley Has $2.97 Million Stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37,399 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 303,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 48,533 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 228,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 28,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 61,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 24,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFLT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

In other PennantPark Floating Rate Capital news, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $187,705.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 7,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $79,374.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at $548,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFLT opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $423.76 million, a P/E ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

