Morgan Stanley Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COKE. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

COKE stock opened at $270.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.64. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.08 and a fifty-two week high of $292.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $3.76. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.96%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

