Morgan Stanley Has $2.99 Million Stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 70.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,257 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,235 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Investors Bancorp worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 7.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,245,941 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $176,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,698 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,447,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,305,000 after buying an additional 791,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,792,247 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after buying an additional 123,489 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,724,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,777,000 after buying an additional 1,795,706 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,615,443 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,231,000 after buying an additional 408,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ISBC shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Investors Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

ISBC opened at $11.52 on Thursday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $201.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

