Morgan Stanley Has $3.03 Million Position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 1,494.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,959 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 211.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 137,780 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 189,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,171 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 44,802 shares in the last quarter.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 5,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $200,829.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,359.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Goldsmith sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $140,780.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNST shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.78.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

