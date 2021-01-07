Morgan Stanley Has $3.03 Million Position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.31% of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

IEUS opened at $64.30 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $64.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.19.

