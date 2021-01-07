Morgan Stanley Increases M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $155.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.80.

NYSE:MTB traded up $8.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.45. 29,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,323. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.29 and a 200 day moving average of $108.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,533,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,467,000 after acquiring an additional 923,381 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $71,922,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,379,000 after buying an additional 440,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in M&T Bank by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,527,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,142,000 after buying an additional 297,979 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in M&T Bank by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,731,000 after buying an additional 202,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

