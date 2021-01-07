Morgan Stanley Lowers Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target to $453.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $470.00 to $453.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.33.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $2.88 on Thursday, reaching $296.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,818. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.17. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 244.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 87.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 625.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

