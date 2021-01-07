Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 93.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,336,873 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Seacor worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CKH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seacor by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,274,000 after buying an additional 67,209 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Seacor by 4.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,336,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,853,000 after purchasing an additional 53,222 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Seacor by 44.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 42,691 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Seacor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,799,000 after purchasing an additional 27,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Seacor by 27.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 20,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Seacor stock opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.03 million, a P/E ratio of 79.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.05. Seacor Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $44.02.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $175.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.22 million. Seacor had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 1.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seacor Holdings Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CKH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

In related news, CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 81,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $3,415,214.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 454,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,098,311.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oivind Lorentzen sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $33,530.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,173.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,573 shares of company stock valued at $9,863,304 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

