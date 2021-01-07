Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 70.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXSM. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $75.59 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.99.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

