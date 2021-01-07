Morgan Stanley Purchases 166,931 Shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) by 176.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,931 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.31% of SuRo Capital worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SuRo Capital by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,232,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SuRo Capital by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SuRo Capital by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSSS opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.86 million, a PE ratio of 101.92 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 440.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. SuRo Capital’s payout ratio is currently -177.55%.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 75,000 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $735,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,518.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 17,109 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $180,842.13. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 98,434 shares of company stock valued at $977,123. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

